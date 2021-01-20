Thurman returns to Calgary, signs deal with Stamps

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Jameer Thurman, the team announced on Tuesday.

It’s the second stint in Calgary for Thurman, who played a combined 35 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2017 and 2018 and was a member of the Stamps’ Grey Cup-championship team in 2018.

In his 35 career games for Calgary, including 29 starts at weak-side linebacker, Thurman made 134 defensive tackles, 29 special-teams tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

“I’m excited to be coming back to Calgary,” said Thurman. “I can’t wait to start working with the guys again and trying to win another championship. I truly believe we can do it.”

“Jameer is a hardnosed player who established himself as one of the league’s top linebackers during his previous two seasons with the Stampeders,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re very pleased to welcome him back to Calgary.”

The Indiana State product signed with the National Football League’s Chicago Bears in 2019 and was released on Aug. 31, 2019. He then joined the XFL’s DC Defenders and recorded 28 tackles, a forced fumble and interception returned for a touchdown in five games during the abbreviated 2020 season.

Prior to joining the Stampeders in 2017, Thurman attended rookie camp with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

In college, Thurman played 48 games over four seasons and finished his career with the Sycamores as the school’s 11th all-time leader in total tackles with 340. He had 28 tackles for loss, five interceptions, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.