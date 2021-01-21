Stamps sign six 2020 CFL Draft picks

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Thursday that the team has signed the following 2020 draft picks:

Defensive back Michael Asibuo

Kicker/punter Keiran Burnham

Linebacker Kurtis Gray

Receiver Tyson Middlemost

Defensive lineman Andrew Seinet-Spaulding

Offensive lineman Jon Zamora

As a four-year member (2016-19) of the Stingers, Asibuo had 51 tackles, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble. In 2019, Asibuo played seven games and made 15 total tackles and three pass breakups.

Burnham suited up in 32 games over four seasons (2016-19) at St. Francis Xavier. He was an Atlantic University Sport all-star and second-team all-Canadian at punter in 2019 when he punted 52 times for an average of 42.8 yards. Burnham was also an AUS all-star in 2016 and 2018. For his career, he had 234 punts for 9,002 yards including 51 punts inside the 20. Burnham converted on 29 of 37 career field-goal attempts and was successful on all 27 of his converts for a total of 114 career points.

Gray played 32 games over four seasons (2016-19) for his hometown Waterloo Warriors. The linebacker recorded 164 career solo tackles including 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and 10 pass breakups. In 2019, Gray led U Sports with three forced fumbles and was named a first-team all-Canadian on special teams. He played in the East-West Bowl.

Middlemost made 83 receptions for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games over four seasons (2016-19) at McMaster. In 2019, he recorded 32 receptions for 528 yards and four majors as the Marauders won the Yates Cup. Middlemost registered a career-high 119 yards – including a 72-yard reception – in a Sept. 21, 2019, victory over Windsor.

The 2019 recipient of the J.P. Metras Trophy as U Sports’ most outstanding lineman, Seinet-Spaulding was a unanimous Quebec conference all-star selection as well as a first-team all-Canadian. He was the conference’s defensive player of the year, leading all players in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (13.5). He also made 27.5 total tackles and was named McGill’s MVP. Seinet-Spaulding was also a conference all-star in 2017 and 2018 and was named defensive rookie of the year in 2016.

In four seasons (2016-19) with St. Francis Xavier, Zamora appeared in 31 games at either centre or guard. Zamora was a three-time Atlantic University Sport all-star and a member of the X-Men’s conference-championship squads in 2016 and 2019. He was selected to the U Sports East-West Bowl in 2019.