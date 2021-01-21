Ticats sign eight members of 2020 draft class

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed eight of its nine members of the club’s 2020 Canadian Football League Draft Class on Thursday, including:

ROUND OVERALL NAME, POSITION, SCHOOL 1 5 Coulter Woodmansey, OL, University of Guelph 1 8 Mason Bennett, LB, University of North Dakota 2 17 Bailey Feltmate, LB, Acadia University 3 27 Tyler Ternowski, WR, University of Waterloo 4 36 Stavros Katsantonis, DB, University of British Columbia 5 45 Joseph Bencze, OL, McMaster University 6 54 Jean Ventose, DB, University of British Columbia 8 72 Tom Schnitzler, LS, University of British Columbia

Woodmansey, 23, played in 32 games, including 28 starts at guard over four seasons at the University of Guelph (2016-19). The 6-5, 325-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was named an OUA first-team all-star and a second-team all-Canadian in 2019, and also suited up for the West Team in the U SPORTS East-West Bowl.

Bennett, 23, played 43 games over four seasons at the University of North Dakota (2016-19), posting 128 total tackles, 20 quarterback sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The 6-4, 235-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba holds the UND Division I-era record for sacks in a season with 9 (2018) and was selected to the Associated Press All-American Third Team in 2019.

Feltmate, 22, played in 31 games over four seasons at Acadia University (2016-19), recording 203 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five pass breakups, helping lead Acadia to two Loney Bowl Championships (2017, 19) during his time with the Axemen. The 6-2, 220-pound native of Moncton, New Brunswick’s numerous accolades at Acadia include being named an AUS All-Star three times (2017, 18, 19), a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian twice (2017, 19), the AUS Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year twice (2017, 19), and was the recipient of the AUS Student-Athlete Community Service Award in 2019.

Ternowski, 22, played in 29 games over four seasons at the University of Waterloo (2016-19), recording 164 receptions for 2,949 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns, while also adding 23 kick returns for 413 yards and 16 punt returns for 129 yards. The 6-0, 185-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario was named an OUA First Team All-star each of his last three years as a Warrior (2017-19), and was also named a U SPORT First Team All-Canadian in 2018 and 2019. Ternowski led the OUA and U SPORTS in receiving yards (1,159) and receiving touchdowns (14) in 2018, earning the OUA record for most receiving TD’s in a single season.

Katsantonis, 24, appeared in 43 games over four seasons at the University of British Columbia (2015-18), registering 205 total tackles, 18 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries as a Thunderbird. The 5-11, 185-pound native of Bakersfield, California was named to the First Team All-Canadian defensive squad three of his four years at UBC (2016, 17, 18).

Bencze, 24, made 24 appearances over four seasons at McMaster University (2016-19), suiting up at both offensive tackle and defensive tackle. The 6-5, 255-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario posted 26.5 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks during his time on defense for the Marauders. He projects to play offensive line in the CFL.

Ventose, 25, appeared in 15 games over two seasons at the University of British Columbia (2017-18), recording 31 total tackles, one interception, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. The 6-0, 200-pound native of Calgary, Alberta spent the 2016 season as a redshirt with the University of Calgary.

Schnitzler, 25, made 16 appearances at defensive line over two seasons at the University of British Columbia (2018-19). The 6-5, 245-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan registered 45 total tackles, three quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups as a Thunderbird.

The Tiger-Cats’ other 2020 draft selection, kicker JJ Molson (7th round, 63rd overall), is currently on the practice roster of the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers.