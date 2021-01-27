FA Most Wanted: Burnham set to continue elite production

TORONTO — We’re under two weeks away from free agency opening, and there are still a number of names that are set to hit the open market on Feb. 9.

Teams are always looking to land an impact pass-catcher like through free agency every year, and Bryan Burnham is the top receiver available and the second-ranked player in CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list.

Burnham was impossible to miss out on the field for the Leos. Whether it was with his huge performances or highlight-reel snags throughout the 2019 campaign, the Moorestown, New Jersey native was dominant.

“I believe Burnham is simply the best all-around receiver available in 2021,” said CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson. “From his route running to hands, athleticism to mid-air adjustments, he is a one-man show who could explode in productivity if paired with the proper system and passer. Perhaps a full year with a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell?”

The 30-year-old has spent his entire six-year CFL career with the BC Lions, and he’s been the picture of consistency over the past four campaigns.

During that span, he has posted at least 1,000 yards and 65 catches every year. He’s a true No. 1 receiver in this league and he took his incredible production to an all-time high in 2019.

Burnham finished with career-highs across the board, posting 100 catches, 1,492 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Along with being named the Lions’ Most Outstanding Player, he also earned West Division and CFL All-Star honours.

For his career, the Tulsa product has put up 5,651 yards and 33 touchdowns on 368 catches. He’s been named a West Division All-Star on four occasions (2016-2019) and has made the CFL All-Star team in each of the previous three seasons.

It’s hard to find an elite, top receiver in the league, which makes Burnham one of the most sought after commodities still available heading into free agency.

Whether he decides to stay for a seventh year in BC or try and move on to a new beginning elsewhere, there’s no doubt that he’s going to be an absolute force in 2021.

He’s coming off the best season of his career, and he’s given no indication through his play that he’s going to slow down.

Regardless of where he plies his craft this coming season, he’s going to be a nightmare for opposing defences across the league.