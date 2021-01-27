Not Going Anywhere: Masoli, Ticats agree to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Jeremiah Masoli to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Masoli was ranked No. 1 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2021 season. He is an established natural leader that has a strong work ethic, as demonstrated by the recovery from his knee injury,” said Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats. “We’re pleased that Jeremiah and his family have chosen to get this done in advance of free agency and come back to Hamilton for his ninth year with the team.”

Masoli, 32, started the first-six games of the 2019 Canadian Football League schedule for the Tiger-Cats before suffering a season-ending injury July 26 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He completed 125 of 175 pass attempts (71.4%) for 1,576 yards, nine passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 17 carries for 79 yards and four rushing touchdowns. The San Francisco, California native had a career season in 2018, starting 17 games and completing 378 of 572 pass attempts (66.1%) for 5,209 yards, 28 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions on his way to being named the CFL East Division’s Most Outstanding Player and an East Division All-Star. Masoli also recorded 300 or more passing yards in 12 games in 2018, setting a new club record as well as tying him for fourth-most such games in a single season in league history.

The University of Mississippi product has suited up in 102 career CFL games with 42 starts over seven seasons, all with the Tiger-Cats (2013-19), and sits fourth all-time in franchise history in career completions (1,015), fifth in passing yards (13,110), sixth in pass attempts (1,538), and is tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (70)

Masoli joins a plethora of other Tiger-Cats to avoid free agency and sign extensions in Hamilton including linebacker Simoni Lawrence, receiver Brandon Banks, defensive end Ja’Gared Davis and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl.