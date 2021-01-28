Alouettes hire Russ Lande as Director of U.S. Scouting

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the club has hired Russ Lande as Director of U.S. Scouting.

Lande returns to the Alouettes after working in the team’s scouting department from 2013 to 2018. Recently, the 50-year-old had a consultant role with the Calgary Stampeders.

In 1994, Lande earned his first NFL job as a scouting administrator with the Los Angeles Rams and spent four years with the organization through the move to St. Louis. The Cleveland Browns then hired Lande as a Mid-West college scout in 2001, where he spent three years.

For seven years, Lande provided the NFL Draft content for the Sporting News, including evaluation reports and mock drafts. His knowledge of NCAA football has led him to collaborate with several media outlets, including CBS Sports and the Big 10 Network.

“Russ has built a solid reputation in football for almost 30 years. We are delighted that he is back with our organization”, said Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “Our team will benefit from his contacts and knowledge across the U.S., which will allow us to stock up on talented players.”



The Alouettes also announced that the club has signed Canadian offensive lineman Andrew Becker, as well as Canadian linebacker Jersey Henry. Becker, of the University of Regina Rams and Henry, of the Concordia University Stingers were both selected in the sixth round by the Alouettes in the 2020 draft.