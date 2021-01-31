Argos acquire rights to three, including Rogers, in trade with Stamps

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have finalized a trade with the Calgary Stampeders and have acquired the playing rights to wide receiver Eric Rogers, defensive lineman Cordarro Law, defensive back Robertson Daniel, Calgary’s sixth-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft and their fourth-round pick in the 2021 Global Draft.

In exchange, Toronto sends the Stamps their fifth-round pick in this year’s CFL Draft as well as their third-round selection in the Global Draft.

All three players are set to become free agents on February 9.

Rogers, 29, is coming off a spectacular 2019 season that saw the receiver haul in 85 receptions for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns on route to being named a CFL West All-Star. The California native has spent his entire four-year CFL career in Calgary (2014-2015, 2018-2019) where he has gone on to win two Grey Cups, while adding a CFL All-Star nod to his resume in 2015, after catching 87 passes and leading the league in both receiving yards and touchdowns with 1,448 and 10 respectively. Over the course of his 45-game regular season career Rogers has brought in 217 passes for 3,176 yards and 27 majors. The 6’4, 215-pound pass catcher spent 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers after breaking into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Law, 32, is a five-year CFL veteran, all in Calgary, and had his second career double-digit sack campaign in 2019 after registering 10 QB takedowns to go along with 41 defensive tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games. The 6’2, 250-pound native of Alabama had his best sack season in 2013 when he got to the quarterback 14 times, good for third best in the CFL. The 2018 Grey Cup champion has amassed 109 defensive tackles, 32 sacks, and four forced fumbles in his 48 game CFL career. The product of Southern Mississippi played 17 games over two seasons (2014-2015) with the San Diego Chargers and tallied 21 tackles and one sack.

Daniel, 29, played eight games for the Stamps in 2019 and made 21 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles and intercepted three passes in his rookie CFL season. The 6’1, 205-pound DB spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team from 2015 to 2016. Shortly after being released by Washington, the U.S. Virgin Islands native was signed by Baltimore where he would play in two games for the Ravens between 2016 and 2018. Daniel played two seasons (2013-2014) at Brigham Young University where over the course of 25 games he recorded 110 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 23 pass breakups.

“Unfortunately, we had to make some tough decisions with some very good players and we weren’t able to keep them all,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “These players simply did not fit within our salary structure but with Ryan Dinwiddie and John Murphy being in Toronto, I’m glad they will now get an opportunity to sign with a team with which they have some familiarity.

“I thank all three for everything they’ve done for the Stampeders, with special mention to longstanding players Eric and Cordarro for their 10 combined years of distinguished service and their contributions to championship seasons.”