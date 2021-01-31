Blue Bombers release LB Micah Awe

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released American linebacker Micah Awe, the team announced on Sunday.

Awe signed a two-year deal with the Bombers as a free agent in 2020.

The six-foot, 225-pound Texas Tech alum is a three-year Canadian Football League veteran with 35 games played with BC and Toronto. Over that span, he’s recorded 129 defensive tackles, 25 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Awe played ten games for the Argonauts in 2019, registering 44 defensive tackles, six tackles on special teams, one sack and one interception.