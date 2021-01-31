Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Breaking News

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed Matt Nichols and released Nick Arbuckle... READ MORE

News January 31, 2021

Blue Bombers release LB Micah Awe

Argonauts.ca

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released American linebacker Micah Awe, the team announced on Sunday.

Awe signed a two-year deal with the Bombers as a free agent in 2020.

The six-foot, 225-pound Texas Tech alum is a three-year Canadian Football League veteran with 35 games played with BC and Toronto. Over that span, he’s recorded 129 defensive tackles, 25 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Awe played ten games for the Argonauts in 2019, registering 44 defensive tackles, six tackles on special teams, one sack and one interception.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!