Edmonton extends three Canadians

EDMONTON — The EE Football Team has extended defensive back Jordan Beaulieu through the 2021 season and wide receiver Shai Ross and running back Alex Taylor through the 2022 season.

Beaulieu was originally drafted by the EE Football Team in the third round (24th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft. The Western University product has been a strong special teams contributor, recording 10 special teams tackles in 30 career games.

Ross was selected in the fifth round (40th overall) by the EE Football Team in the 2019 CFL Draft. In his first season in the green and gold, Ross played in five games and recorded a pair of kickoff returns for 48 yards and a punt return for 20 yards. Prior to his time in the CFL, Ross played for the University of Manitoba Bisons and the Okanagan Sun of the Canadian Junior Football League.

Taylor was originally drafted by the EE Football Team in the sixth round (48th overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft. The Western product played in 15 games in 2019, recording five special teams tackles – in addition to seven rushes for 48 yards and two receptions for five yards. He is the younger brother of EE Football Team wide receiver Shai Ross.