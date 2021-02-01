Stampeders sign DB DaShaun Amos

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back DaShaun Amos, the team announced on Monday.

Back for his second stint with the Stamps, Amos has played 19 regular-season games over two seasons (2018-19) in Calgary and was a West Division All-Star in 2019.

Amos played and started two regular-season games in 2018 as a late-season signee and registered 10 tackles and one knockdown.

In 2019, Amos started all 17 games in which appeared, recording 42 tackles including one tackle for loss, eight knockdowns, five interceptions including one returned for a touchdown and one special-teams tackle. His five interceptions tied him for the third-best total in the CFL. Amos also had one tackle in the Western Semi-Final.

“I’m more than glad to be back in Calgary,” said Amos. “Everything about the city has been special to me since they originally welcomed me in October 2018. I can’t wait to get back on the field with my brothers and win for the fans and organization that has done nothing but believe in me.”

On Jan. 15, 2020, Amos was released by the Stampeders to allow him to pursue a National Football League opportunity with the Green Bay Packers. He was waived by the Packers on Sept. 5, 2020, before joining the Aviators of The Spring League.

“I’m very glad to have DaShaun return to Calgary – he was an important part of the secondary in 2019 and a well-deserved all-star,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “His athleticism and ball skills will be valuable assets for our defence again this season.”

The Stampeders have also signed American defensive back Marcelis Branch.

The 27-year-old Homestead, Fla., native has attended NFL training camps with the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers and in 2020 he played five games for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers and recorded 33 tackles including two tackles for loss and one sack.

In college, Branch played 43 games over four years at Robert Morris and recorded 251 career tackles with seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and 21 pass breakups. Branch earned first-team Northeast Conference honours in 2015 and 2016 and he was a second-team all-conference player in 2012. Branch was also the conference’s defensive rookie of the year in 2012.