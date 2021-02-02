Lions keep DE Casher in the fold

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club has locked up a key piece on defence with the signing of DE Chris Casher (A) to an extension. Casher was eligible to become a free agent on February 9th.

“Chris was a guy we had targeted early in last year’s process and we are happy to get him back,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“His speed and aggressiveness off the edge will help us in our continued mission to get as much pressure as we can on the other quarterbacks.”

Casher (six-foot-four, 257 pounds) originally signed with the squad as a free agent in February 2020 after racking up 34 defensive tackles and seven sacks in 16 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019. Casher originally landed on Calgary’s practice squad in September, 2018 after attending training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier that year.

He was a member of Florida State’s national championship team in 2013 and would suit up in a total of 35 games over three seasons with the Seminoles, recording 61 tackles, nine for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He then transferred to Faulkner for his senior year and had 60 defensive stops and nine sacks in 10 games for the Eagles.