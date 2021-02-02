Stamps sign DB Dozier, DL Odom

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Branden Dozier and American defensive lineman Chris Odom.

Dozier originally signed with the Stampeders on Feb. 11, 2020, and elected to opt out of his contract with the Red and White on Sept. 3, 2020. Dozier would have been eligible for Canadian Football League free agency on Feb. 9 but Calgary retained and exercised the right to sign him to a new contract prior to the start of the free-agency period.

“I’m excited to sign back in Calgary,” said Dozier. “Things have been on hold for a while and now it’s time to get back to it. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sign again and do it for real this time. Let’s get this ring!”

Dozier has played 51 career games for the Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions.

He joined the Alouettes in 2017 and played 35 games for Montreal, earning an East Division all-star nod in 2018. He signed with BC in June of 2019 and started 16 games for Lions, leading the team with 70 tackles.

In 51 games, he has 220 tackles including two tackles for loss, 40 special-teams tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, 11 knockdowns, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

“Branden is a player we are excited to finally see in a Stampeders uniform,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We expect him to be a high-calibre player who can bring a versatile skillset to our secondary.”

Dozier attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016.

In college, Dozier played 22 games over two seasons at UNC-Charlotte and posted 135 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 15 passes defended. As a junior in 2014, he became the first 49er to score on an interception return and a fumble return and also set single-season school records with 86 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

He began his college career at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kans., and helped lead the Grizzlies to a 20-3 record and back-to-back conference championships.

Meanwhile, Odom joins the Stampeders after playing 11 NFL games with Green Bay and Washington. He has 15 career tackles and two sacks.

In college, Odom played 49 games over four seasons at Arkansas State and he recorded 87 career tackles including 23 tackles for loss and added 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defended as well as three blocked kicks. Odom was first-team all-Sun Belt Conference as a senior as he finished tied for second in the conference with 12.5 sacks.

Odom’s father Cliff played 13 NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.