Ticats add three Americans on offence

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday the football club has signed three Americans on offence, including quarterbacks Jacob Knipp, Austin Simmons and wide receiver Kahlil Lewis.

Knipp, 25, played 36 games for the University of Northern Colorado over parts of six seasons (2014 to 2019), completing 553 of 903 passes (61.2 per cent) for 7,026 yards, 44 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. The six-foot-four, 213-pound native of Arvada, Colorado also registered 184 rushing attempts for 207 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. During his career with the Bears, Knipp was an All-Big Sky honourable mention (2019), a two-time Academic All-Big Sky member (2018, 2019) and served as a team captain in his final season.

Simmons, 24, suited up in 38 games at the University of South Dakota over four seasons (2016 to 2019), posting 585 completions on 944 pass attempts (62.0 per cent) for 6,487 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also rushed 309 times for 1,044 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, had one reception for five yards, and served as a team captain twice (2018, 2019) with the Coyotes. The six-foot-one, 215-pound native of Council Bluffs, Iowa finished his career as South Dakota’s second all-time leading passer in both yards and completions, and with the fourth-most touchdown passes in school history.

Lewis, 23, spent time with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks in 2019 before joining the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. The five-foot-10, 190-pound native of Miami, Florida appeared in five games with the Roughnecks in 2020, registering 24 receptions for 220 yards with one touchdown. Prior to turning pro, Lewis played 48 games over four seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2015 to 2018), hauling in 168 receptions for 2,116 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns, while adding 12 carries for 151 yards and one rushing touchdown. Overall, he led the Bearcats in receiving for three-straight years (2016 to 2018) and finished fifth all-time in school history in receptions, eighth in receiving yards and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns.