Stamps sign former NFL receiver Ryan Grant

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Ryan Grant.

The six-foot, 194-pound product of Tulane University has 80 games of National Football League experience with Washington, Indianapolis and Oakland from 2014 to 2019, accumulating 123 catches for 1,333 yards and seven touchdowns.

Grant was selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) by Washington and he played a full 16-game slate in each of his four seasons with the club. His best year came in 2017 when he had 45 catches for 573 yards and four scores.

At Tulane, he played 47 games and finished his career with the Green Wave tied for third in school history in 100-yard games (12), fifth in both receptions (196) and receiving yards (2,769) and tied for sixth in touchdown catches (21). In his senior season, he racked up 77 catches for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have released global running back Asnnel Robo.