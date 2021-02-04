Janarion Grant signs one-year extension with Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with American receiver/returner Janarion Grant on a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

He was scheduled to become a free agent on February 9th.

Grant was originally added to the club’s practice roster in July of 2019, and went on to appear in eleven regular-season games and the three playoff contests as a designated import, lining up occasionally at receiver and serving as the club’s primary kickoff returner.

Despite playing in just 11 games, Grant led the Bombers with 591 yards on 41 punt returns — three for touchdowns — and also led the team with 600 yards on 25 kickoff returns. In addition, he returned one missed field goal for 61 yards.

Grant’s Bomber debut (August 8 vs Calgary) saw him return two punts for touchdowns, finishing the game with 306 yards in punt and kickoff return yards. His 222 punt-return yards established a Bombers club record and ranked as the third-highest single-game total in CFL history.

Grant came to the Bombers after attending training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. He first broke into the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Baltimore Ravens on May 7, 2018. He made the Ravens final roster as the primary kick and punt returner, but was released in late September of that season.