Edmonton extends kicker Hugh O’Neill

EDMONTON — The EE Football Team has extended kicker Hugh O’Neill through the 2022 season.

Hugh O’Neill returns for his sixth season with the EE Football Team. The Edmonton native began his CFL career with the BC Lions after being drafted in the second round (11th overall) out of the University of Alberta.

In his pro career, O’Neill has maintained a reputation for his strong leg, averaging 44.5 yards per punt attempt. He has averaged consistently over 45 yards in his last three seasons with the Green and Gold. His career long is 74-yards, which he set during the 2018 season.

O’Neill has accumulated 13,729 net punting yards in his CFL career.