Lions release DB Aaron Grymes

VANCOUVER — The free agent defensive back pool just got a little more crowded when the BC Lions announced on Friday that they’d released American Aaron Grymes.

The 29-year-old spent the 2019 season with the BC Lions and had 54 tackles and an interception. He’d come to the team after spending the first five seasons of his career in Edmonton.

It was in Alberta’s capital that the five-foot-11, 186-pounder established himself. He had 11 interceptions over those five seasons, with 181 tackles and two forced fumbles. His best season came in 2015, when he was named a CFL All-Star and was a key part of Edmonton’s Grey Cup-winning team.

Rico Murray, Chris Ackie, Kevin Fogg and Ciante Evans are among the top DB names on the market. Grymes joins that talented group and likely already has his phone ringing, with the negotiation window open and the market opening up on Tuesday at noon ET.