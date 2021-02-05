REDBLACKS sign DL Davon Coleman, two others

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American defensive lineman Davon Coleman, American wide receiver Ryan Davis and American defensive lineman Bryson Young.

Coleman joins the Ottawa REDBLACKS after spending his last three seasons in the CFL, splitting his time with BC, Hamilton and Toronto. In 49 games played between 2017 and 2019 in the CFL, Coleman has recorded 127 defensive tackles, 17 sacks and three interceptions. Before his time in Canada, he has also been a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.

Davis is the all-time leader at Auburn in career receptions with 178 and 14th in career receiving yards with 1,555. In 2019, Davis was invited to the New England Patriots training camp. He caught three passes for 30 yards with New England in preseason, and has experience in the slot and as a punt returner.

In 49 games played at the college level with the Oregon Ducks, Young has accumulated 73 defensive tackles and one interception. 2019 was a breakout year for the California native. He totaled 56 tackles after a combined 17 the previous three seasons. After his college career, Young signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.