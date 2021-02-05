REDBLACKS sign three, release five ahead of FA

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS continue to build their 2021 training camp roster, re-signing defensive back De’Chavon “Gump” Hayes, linebacker Christope Mulumba-Tshimanga and offensive lineman Tyler Catalina, the club announced on Friday.

Hayes joined the REDBLACKS for the 2019 season. In seven games played with the club, he accumulated 22 defensive tackles and three interceptions. After moving on from Arizona State, Hayes spent the 2017 season in the Arizona Cardinals organization. Prior to his professional career, he played three seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils, recording 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine pass deflections after a transition to the defensive side of the ball. He also saw time at running back and kick returner as a junior, compiling 416 all-purpose yards on the season.

Mulumba-Tshimanga has spent the first three years of his CFL career with Edmonton. Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mulumba-Tshimanga played his collegiate football with the Maine Black Bears, where he earned multiple individual awards before coming to the CFL. In 43 career games, the 28-year-old has 53 defensive tackles and 34 on the special teams, along with five sacks and four forced fumbles. He originally signed with the REDBLACKS prior to the 2020 season.

Catalina signed with the REDBLACKS in February 2020. He played college football at Rhode Island for three seasons before transferring at Georgia. After moving on from college, Catalina was signed by the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After spending 2 seasons in Washington, he spent some time with the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers organizations. While he was in college at Rhode Island, Catalina earned a spot on the Second-team All-CAA (2015) and Third-team All-CAA (2014).

The REDBLACKS also announced that the following players have been released:

American defensive Back, Kalon Beverly (Texas – El Paso)

American defensive lineman, Charles Williams (Northwood)

American wide receiver, Micah Wright (Maine)

American running back, John Crockett (North Dakota State)

American defensive back, Deandre Farris (Western Kentucky)