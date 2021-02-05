Ticats, Posey agree to contract extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday that the team signed American wide receiver DeVier Posey.

Posey was set to become a free agent next week and was ranked No. 17 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Tiger-Cats on February 12, 2020 after starting 12 games at receiver for the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 and registering 50 receptions for 780 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-2, 210-pound native of Redwood City, California has appeared in 36 career Canadian Football League games over four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17), BC Lions (2018) and Alouettes (2019), posting 144 receptions for 2,080 yards and 13 touchdowns. Posey also won the 105th Grey Cup with the Argonauts and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after hauling in seven receptions for 175 yards, including a Grey Cup record 100-yard touchdown reception.

Prior to his CFL tenure, Posey played 26 games in the National Football League with the Houston Texans over three seasons (2012-14), accumulating 22 receptions for 272 yards. Posey also spent time in the NFL with the New York Jets (2015), Denver Broncos (2016) and Baltimore Ravens (2018). The Ohio State product was originally selected by Houston in the third round, 68th overall, in the 2012 NFL Draft.