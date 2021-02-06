Edmonton signs DB Aaron Grymes

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has signed defensive back Aaron Grymes through the 2021 season, the team announced on Saturday.

The news comes just a day after Grymes was released from the BC Lions.

Grymes returns to Edmonton for a third time, originally signing with the club back in 2013. The Idaho product played in 33 games from 2013-15, recording 105 total tackles, eight interceptions, and one sack. He was a named a CFL all-star in 2015 and was a key member of Edmonton’s Grey Cup-winning team.

2021 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Aaron Grymes’ career numbers

» Burnham excited to return for seventh season with Leos

» More free agency headlines

Grymes’ performance garnered NFL interest during the off-season and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. The Seattle native was injured in the pre-season while hauling down an interception and was released during the final roster cuts. He spent most of the 2016 season on the Eagles’ practice roster but was promoted to the active roster and appeared in one NFL game.

Grymes returned to the Edmonton late in 2017 – playing in six games – and spent the 2018 season as a member of the club. In his 82 game CFL career, Grymes has accumulated 253 total tackles, 12 interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a sack and has scored two defensive touchdowns.

Grymes played the 2019 season with the BC Lions, where he recorded 54 tackles and an interception in 16 games.