Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

The Champ Is Here: Doug Flutie wins WWE 24/7 title

Doug Flutie isn’t short on accomplishments for his career, including a Heisman Trophy, three Grey Cup championships, three Grey Cup MVPs, six CFL All-Star nominations and six Most Outstanding Player awards.

On Saturday, the Canadian Football Hall-of-Famer was able to add another accomplishment to his mantle, as the Flutie became the WWE’s 24/7 Champion.

At a Celebrity Flag Football Game in Clearwater, Florida, Flutie was playing alongside some notable WWE superstars, including The Miz, Cesaro, Titus O’Neil — who played defensive end at the University of Florida — and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

While the superstars were addressing the crowd during halftime of the game, a WWE referee appeared and the veteran pivot rolled up Truth for the three-count.

The interaction likely made the game a little more awkward, as the pair were teammates for this particular game.

Unfortunately for Flutie, his reign was short-lived, as R-Truth — while looking to do his best waggle impression — rolled up the legendary pivot to reclaim the gold.

Flutie was the 135th individual to hold the gold since its inception in May 2019.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!