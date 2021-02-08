The Champ Is Here: Doug Flutie wins WWE 24/7 title

- News
Doug Flutie isn’t short on accomplishments for his career, including a Heisman Trophy, three Grey Cup championships, three Grey Cup MVPs, six CFL All-Star nominations and six Most Outstanding Player awards.
On Saturday, the Canadian Football Hall-of-Famer was able to add another accomplishment to his mantle, as the Flutie became the WWE’s 24/7 Champion.
At a Celebrity Flag Football Game in Clearwater, Florida, Flutie was playing alongside some notable WWE superstars, including The Miz, Cesaro, Titus O’Neil — who played defensive end at the University of Florida — and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.
While the superstars were addressing the crowd during halftime of the game, a WWE referee appeared and the veteran pivot rolled up Truth for the three-count.
The interaction likely made the game a little more awkward, as the pair were teammates for this particular game.
During halftime of Saturday’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews, Heisman Trophy-winning professional quarterback @DougFlutie pinned @RonKillings to become the new #247Champion!!!! #AndNew #CelebSweat @CelebritySweat1 pic.twitter.com/2YqwNzFOHU
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021
Unfortunately for Flutie, his reign was short-lived, as R-Truth — while looking to do his best waggle impression — rolled up the legendary pivot to reclaim the gold.
After losing the #247Title during Saturday’s Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews, @RonKillings once again reclaimed his baby from @DougFlutie! #AndNew #CelebSweat @CelebritySweat1 pic.twitter.com/rFUHaK6Vbs
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021
Flutie was the 135th individual to hold the gold since its inception in May 2019.