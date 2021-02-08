Riders sign former NFL OL Seantrel Henderson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added some size and experience to their offensive line, after signing American offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson.

The six-foot-seven 350-pounder joins the Roughriders after playing six years and 39 career games in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. Henderson, 29, was selected in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Bills. In his standout rookie season he started all 16 games at right tackle and went on to start in a total 29 NFL games from 2014 through 2019.

The Minnesota native was a highly sought-after college recruit, eventually choosing the University of Miami. He played 12 games as a senior and anchored an offensive line that averaged 425.8 yards of total offense and 33.8 points per game. He was named third-team All-ACC by Athlon Sports and league head coaches, was an honourable mention All-ACC selection by ACSMA and earned an invite to the Senior Bowl. He played in a total 43 games for the Hurricanes, earning All-ACC honorable mention from ACSMA and league head coaches as a junior and played 12 games as a True Freshman on the road to being named to the NWAA Freshman All-American Team and Newcomer of the Year at team’s annual awards banquet. In 2009, Henderson became the first offensive lineman to be named USA TODAY’s High School Offensive Player of the Year.