Als sign Ackie, Usher, Wakefield; re-sign Baron

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed four players to contracts on the opening day of CFL Free Agency, agreeing to deals with linebacker Chris Ackie and defensive linemen Nick Usher and Michael Wakefield.

Ackie was ranked 25th on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

The 28-year-old has played five seasons in the CFL, with the majority of his time spent as a member of the Alouettes.

In 65 career games, the Cambridge, Ont., native has 154 tackles, 24 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Ackie had signed with the Toronto Argonauts last off-season as a free agent. He did not make an appearance for the team due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Usher has spent two seasons with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in all 18 games for them in 2019.

He finished the year with 36 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles while helping Edmonton make a push into the playoffs.

Wakefield has spent all three of his CFL campaigns in the nation’s capital. In 39 career games, the Valdosta, Georgia native has posted 54 tackles, seven sacks, and one interception.

The team also re-signed defensive linemen Woody Baron. The Alouettes have gotten off to a fast start to free agency, as they’ve also added defensive lineman Almondo Sewell and linebacker Patrick Levels.