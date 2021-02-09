On Another Level: Montreal inks deal with Patrick Levels

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed DB/LB Patrick Levels, the team announced on Tuesday.

Levels was ranked 20th on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

Since coming into the CFL, Levels has made the transition from boundary corner to SAM linebacker, becoming a standout at the position during his lone season with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019.

The 26-year-old finished the season with 86 tackles, five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles while appearing in all 18 contests for Montreal. His efforts earned him the first East Division All-Star honours of his young career.

Levels has one Grey Cup championship to his name, winning with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

After stints with the Stamps and Als to begin his career, Levels signed with the Tiger-Cats last off-season.

The Dallas, Texas native has played in 43 career CFL games, posting 122 tackles, 14 special teams tackles, five sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

The team also announced the signing of linebacker Chris Ackie, defensive lineman Nick Usher, defensive lineman Woody Baron and defensive lineman Michael Wakefield. They also announced they have agreed to terms in principle with defensive lineman Almondo Sewell.