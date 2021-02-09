Get Wilder: Edmonton, James Wilder Jr. agree to deal

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team and running back James Wilder Jr. have agreed to a deal.

The 28-year-old has spent three seasons in the CFL, all as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.

Wilder Jr. played in 14 games in 2019, rushing for 464 yards and a touchdown on 92 carries and also adding 47 catches for 415 yards and four majors through the air.

2021 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Edmonton starts final phase of search for new name

» More free agency headlines

Wilder Jr. had signed with the Montreal Alouettes last off-season, but announced that he was retiring after the 2020 season was cancelled.

During his tenure north of the border, the six-foot-three, 212-pounder had collected 2,027 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and added 1,487 yards and five majors on 154 catches out of the backfield.

Wilder Jr. was named 2017’s Most Outstanding Rookie on his way to helping Toronto win the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.