Migrating East: Sewell agrees to terms with Alouettes

MONTREAL — After spending his entire CFL career in Edmonton, Almondo Sewell is heading East.

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have an agreement in principle with Sewell.

The defensive lineman was ranked 12th on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

The 34-year-old is a nine-year veteran of the CFL who has spent every year as a member of the Edmonton Football Team. Sewell appeared in all 18 regular-season contests for Edmonton in 2019, making 35 tackles while adding eight sacks and a forced fumble.

Sewell is a seven-time West Division All-Star (2012-2017, 2019) and has earned CFL All-Star honours on six occasions (2013-2017, 2019). He also took home his first Grey Cup in 2015 with Edmonton.

In 139 career games, the Akron product has 282 tackles, 60 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The team also announced the signing of linebacker Chris Ackie, defensive back Patrick Levels, defensive lineman Nick Usher, defensive lineman Woody Baron and defensive lineman Michael Wakefield.