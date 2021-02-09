Riders bring OL Evan Johnson home to Sask

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national offensive lineman Evan Johnson for the 2021 season.

Johnson (six-foot-four, 290 pounds) returns to his hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan after playing three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

2021 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Evan Johnson

» Riders sign former NFL OL Seantrel Henderson

» More free agency headlines

Johnson was selected by Ottawa in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft. He went on to start as a rookie and played 44 games and won the 2018 Grey Cup with the club, developing into a dependable national presence on the offensive line.

Prior to the CFL, Johnson played his collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan. As a senior, he was named a Canada West All-Star and U SPORTS second team All-Canadian, helping the Huskies offence average 32.6 points per game and 434 yards per game.