Riders bring OL Evan Johnson home to Sask

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national offensive lineman Evan Johnson for the 2021 season.

Johnson (six-foot-four, 290 pounds) returns to his hometown of Regina, Saskatchewan after playing three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Johnson was selected by Ottawa in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft. He went on to start as a rookie and played 44 games and won the 2018 Grey Cup with the club, developing into a dependable national presence on the offensive line.

Prior to the CFL, Johnson played his collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan. As a senior, he was named a Canada West All-Star and U SPORTS second team All-Canadian, helping the Huskies offence average 32.6 points per game and 434 yards per game.

