Shaq Attack: Lions sign RB Cooper

SURREY — The BC Lions have bolstered their running game on the first day of free agency, inking American running back Shaq Cooper.

Cooper has spent two seasons in the CFL, each with the Edmonton Football Team. He’s spent that time learning behind veteran C.J. Gable.

“Shaq is a great addition to our offence,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“He’s a dynamic player that not only has the ability to run well but also catch passes out of the backfield.”

In his first appearance of the 2019 season, Cooper rumbled for 128 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against Toronto. He followed that up with three games of 65-plus yards, finishing the year with 361 yards and two majors.

Cooper was expected to be the lead back for the Edmonton Football Team before the 2020 season was cancelled.

In seven career games, The 27-year-old has rushed the ball 90 times for 496 yards and two touchdowns.