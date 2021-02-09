Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

2021 Free Agency February 9, 2021

Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at free agency

Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2021 season.

Micah Johnson returned to Riderville, Almondo Sewell headed East to join the Alouettes, Ciante Evans hopped on board with Hamilton, and James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to become a member of the Edmonton Football Team.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

Jump to Team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | HamiltonMontreal | OttawaToronto

BC LIONS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Shaq Cooper RB Signed (02/09/21) EDM
Lucky Whitehead WR Signed (02/09/21) WPG
Chris Rainey RB Re-Signed (02/09/21)

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
John White RB Signed (02/09/21) TOR
Jordan Herdman LB Signed (02/09/21) SSK
Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/09/21) SSK

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Michael O’Connor QB Signed (02/09/21) TOR

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Lorenzo Jerome DB Signed (02/09/21) SSK

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
James Wilder Jr. RB Signed (02/09/21) MTL
Taylor Cornelius QB Signed (02/09/21)

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Shaq Cooper RB Signed (02/09/21) BC
Nick Usher DL Signed (02/09/21) MTL
Godfrey Onyeka DB Signed (02/09/21) SSK
Stefan Charles DL Signed (02/09/210 OTT

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Evan Johnson OL Signed (02/09/21) OTT
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Signed (02/09/21) HAM
Jordan Herdman LB Signed (02/09/21) BC
Godfrey Onyeka DB Signed (02/09/21) EDM
Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/09/21) BC
Larry Dean LB Signed (02/09/21) HAM

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Mike Benson LS Signed (02/09/21) MTL

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Lucky Whitehead WR Signed (02/09/21) BC

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Ciante Evans DB Signed (02/09/21) MTL

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Patrick Levels LB/DB Signed (02/09/21) MTL
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Signed (02/09/21) SSK
Larry Dean LB Signed (02/09/21) SSK

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

 

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Almondo Sewell DL Signed (02/09/21) EDM
Patrick Levels LB/DB Signed (02/09/21) HAM
Nick Usher DL Signed (02/09/21) EDM
Chris Ackie LB Signed (02/09/21) TOR
Michael Wakefield DL Signed (02/09/21) OTT

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
James Wilder Jr. RB Signed (02/09/21) EDM
Antonio Pipkin QB Signed (02/09/21) TOR
Ciante Evans DB Signed (02/09/21) HAM
Mike Benson LS Signed (02/09/21) WPG

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

 

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Don Unamba LB Re-Signed (02/09/21)
Stefan Charles DL Signed (02/09/21) EDM

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Evan Johnson OL Signed (02/09/21) SSK

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
John White RB Signed (02/09/21) BC
Antonio Pipkin QB Signed (02/09/21) MTL
Kelly Bryant QB Signed (02/09/21)

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Michael O’Connor QB Signed (02/09/21) CGY

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!