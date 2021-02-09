Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at free agency

- News
TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2021 season.
Micah Johnson returned to Riderville, Almondo Sewell headed East to join the Alouettes, Ciante Evans hopped on board with Hamilton, and James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to become a member of the Edmonton Football Team.
With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:
Jump to Team:
|BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Montreal | Ottawa | Toronto
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Shaq Cooper
|RB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|EDM
|Lucky Whitehead
|WR
|Signed (02/09/21)
|WPG
|Chris Rainey
|RB
|Re-Signed (02/09/21)
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|John White
|RB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|TOR
|Jordan Herdman
|LB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|SSK
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Michael O’Connor
|QB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|TOR
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Lorenzo Jerome
|DB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|James Wilder Jr.
|RB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|MTL
|Taylor Cornelius
|QB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|—
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Shaq Cooper
|RB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|BC
|Nick Usher
|DL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|MTL
|Godfrey Onyeka
|DB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|SSK
|Stefan Charles
|DL
|Signed (02/09/210
|OTT
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Evan Johnson
|OL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|OTT
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|HAM
|Jordan Herdman
|LB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|BC
|Godfrey Onyeka
|DB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|EDM
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|BC
|Larry Dean
|LB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|HAM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Mike Benson
|LS
|Signed (02/09/21)
|MTL
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Lucky Whitehead
|WR
|Signed (02/09/21)
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|MTL
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Patrick Levels
|LB/DB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|MTL
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|SSK
|Larry Dean
|LB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Almondo Sewell
|DL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|EDM
|Patrick Levels
|LB/DB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|HAM
|Nick Usher
|DL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|EDM
|Chris Ackie
|LB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|TOR
|Michael Wakefield
|DL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|OTT
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|James Wilder Jr.
|RB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|EDM
|Antonio Pipkin
|QB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|TOR
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|HAM
|Mike Benson
|LS
|Signed (02/09/21)
|WPG
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Don Unamba
|LB
|Re-Signed (02/09/21)
|—
|Stefan Charles
|DL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|EDM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Evan Johnson
|OL
|Signed (02/09/21)
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|John White
|RB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|BC
|Antonio Pipkin
|QB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|MTL
|Kelly Bryant
|QB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|—
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Michael O’Connor
|QB
|Signed (02/09/21)
|CGY