Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at free agency

TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2021 season.

Micah Johnson returned to Riderville, Almondo Sewell headed East to join the Alouettes, Ciante Evans hopped on board with Hamilton, and James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to become a member of the Edmonton Football Team.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Shaq Cooper RB Signed (02/09/21) EDM Lucky Whitehead WR Signed (02/09/21) WPG Chris Rainey RB Re-Signed (02/09/21)

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team John White RB Signed (02/09/21) TOR Jordan Herdman LB Signed (02/09/21) SSK Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/09/21) SSK

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Michael O’Connor QB Signed (02/09/21) TOR

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Lorenzo Jerome DB Signed (02/09/21) SSK

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team James Wilder Jr. RB Signed (02/09/21) MTL Taylor Cornelius QB Signed (02/09/21) —

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Shaq Cooper RB Signed (02/09/21) BC Nick Usher DL Signed (02/09/21) MTL Godfrey Onyeka DB Signed (02/09/21) SSK Stefan Charles DL Signed (02/09/210 OTT

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Mike Benson LS Signed (02/09/21) MTL

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Lucky Whitehead WR Signed (02/09/21) BC

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Ciante Evans DB Signed (02/09/21) MTL

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Patrick Levels LB/DB Signed (02/09/21) MTL Justin Herdman-Reed LB Signed (02/09/21) SSK Larry Dean LB Signed (02/09/21) SSK

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team James Wilder Jr. RB Signed (02/09/21) EDM Antonio Pipkin QB Signed (02/09/21) TOR Ciante Evans DB Signed (02/09/21) HAM Mike Benson LS Signed (02/09/21) WPG

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Don Unamba LB Re-Signed (02/09/21) — Stefan Charles DL Signed (02/09/21) EDM

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Evan Johnson OL Signed (02/09/21) SSK

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team John White RB Signed (02/09/21) BC Antonio Pipkin QB Signed (02/09/21) MTL Kelly Bryant QB Signed (02/09/21) —

Departures: