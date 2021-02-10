REDBLACKS add Canadian WR Daniel Petermann

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added some national depth to their receiving corps with the signing of free agent Daniel Petermann.

The 25-year-old was drafted by Winnipeg 26th overall in 2018. In 36 games with the Bombers, he’s made 25 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

At five-foot-11 and 210 pounds, Petermann has shown some great flashes in his time in Winnipeg. Reuniting with coach Paul LaPolice and quarterback Matt Nichols should make his transition to the REDBLACKS’ offence a little easier.

“We are excited to add Daniel to our organization,” LaPolice said in a REDBLACKS statement.

“The past two years every time he had an opportunity to make a play on the field, he did. We look forward to seeing what he can do for us in Ottawa.”