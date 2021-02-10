Riders re-sign hometown punter Jon Ryan

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national punter Jon Ryan.

Ryan (six-foot, 217 pounds) will return to the Riders for the 2021 season having initially signed with his hometown Club in 2019 after a 12-year CFL hiatus.

2021 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Jon Ryan’s career numbers

» Riders, Micah Johnson agree to one-year deal

» More free agency headlines

Ryan played in all 18 games of the 2019 season, making 107 punts for 5,222 yards and a 48.8 yards per punt average. His longest punt spanned 77 yards and he placed nine punts inside the opponents’ 10-yard line. The 39-year-old was the Roughriders’ 2019 nominee for most outstanding special teams player and was named a West Division all-star.

Prior to his return to Saskatchewan, Ryan played in 191 NFL games making 914 punts for 40,985 yards – 311 of which landed inside the 20-yard line. The Regina native amassed a career average punt of 44.7 yards with a net average of 38.7 yards.

In 2014, Ryan became the first person from Saskatchewan to win the Super Bowl when the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos.

Prior to his NFL career, Ryan played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004 and 2005. He was named an all-star in 2005 after leading the league with a 50.6 yard punting average.