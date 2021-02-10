Ticats ink receiver Brian Jones

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the football club has re-signed national wide receiver Brian Jones.

Jones, 26, re-signed with the Tiger-Cats last year on February 11, 2020 after registering six special teams tackles in nine regular season games in 2019. He also suited up in both Tiger-Cats’ playoff games that season including the 107th Grey Cup.

The 6-4, 233-pound native of Enfield, Nova Scotia has appeared in 43 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-18), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018) and Tiger-Cats (2019), registering 14 receptions for 148 yards and one receiving touchdown. He has also contributed on special teams throughout his career, recording 18 special teams tackles, one blocked punt and three kickoff returns for 15 yards. The University of Acadia product was a member of Toronto’s Grey Cup championship team in 2017.