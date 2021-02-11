Alouettes ink National WR Natey Adjei

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have come to terms on a contract with National receiver Natey Adjei.

A third-round pick in the 2013 CFL Draft, Adjei has spent six seasons in the CFL, split between the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Football Team.

Adjei had his most productive season in 2019, making 58 catches for 534 yards and adding two majors in 18 games with Edmonton.

The Toronto, ON native began his career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2014 before moving to Edmonton in 2016. He will be playing his seventh season in 2021.

In 98 career games, he amassed 925 yards and four touchdowns on 97 catches.

The Alouettes also announced that they have signed defensive back Prince Smith and quarterback Chris Robison.