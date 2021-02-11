Second installment of GC games available on demand

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League released the second installment of Grey Cup Games that are available on the Grey Cup On Demand Portal powered by Mark’s. The newest installment headlines ten games from the 1960’s including The Fog Bowl, the first overtime game, a trilogy of Grey Cup games between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, plus Saskatchewan’s and BC’s first championships.

The Grey Cup On Demand Portal powered by Mark’s, a new one-stop platform that will allow fans to watch Grey Cup games on demand for free on CFL.ca. 65 Grey Cup games will be available from the 1940’s to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary. Below are the games that were released today.

GREY CUP GAMES AVAILABLE IN THE SECOND INSTALLMENT

48th Grey Cup

November 26, 1960

Site: Empire Stadium

Ottawa (16) vs. Edmonton (6)

Did you Know?

The 48th Grey Cup was the third game to be played at Empire Stadium in Vancouver.

Grey Cup was the third game to be played at Empire Stadium in Vancouver. Ottawa won its first Grey Cup since 1951.

Earlier in the second quarter, within two minutes of each other, each club scored their only offensive touchdown on long touchdown passes:

– Edmonton scored first on 63-yard pass and run from Jackie Parker to Jim Letcavits

– Ottawa replied with a 31-yard pass from Russ Jackson to Bill Sowalski

The game changing play occurred in the fourth quarter. Ottawa’s Kaye Vaughan recovered a fumble on a punt return and scored with just over six minutes to play give Ottawa a 16-6 lead.

The game tallied nine turnovers combined, and Ottawa controlled the rushing game with 276 rushing yards compared to Edmonton’s 66.

Ottawa’s defence held Hall of Fame greats Johnny Bright and Normie Kwong to 22-yards rushing.

On defence the star was Edmonton’s Al Ecuyer who had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a sack in the game.

49th Grey Cup

December 2, 1961

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Winnipeg (21) vs. Hamilton (14) OT

Did you Know?

The 1961 season marked the first time that the CFL had an interlocking schedule with East vs. West regular season games. Prior to this, East vs. West only occurred in the Grey Cup game.

The 49th Grey Cup marked the first game to go to overtime. The next occurred in 2005 and the only other in 2016.

Grey Cup marked the first game to go to overtime. The next occurred in 2005 and the only other in 2016. The game started off with a bang. Bernie Faloney connected with Paul Dekker for a 90-yard touchdown pass, tying a Grey Cup record at the time.

Winnipeg played catchup through throughout the game. Hamilton led until Winnipeg scored 10 late points to tie the game 14-14 and force overtime.

The overtime format for the game was two 10-minute halves.

The winning score came from Hall of Famer Kenny Ploen. Ploen rushed for 18 yards while breaking several tackles to find the end zone. The Blue Bomber’s defence blanked Hamilton in overtime to win 21-14.

Gerry James scored 13 of Winnipeg’s 14 points in regulation.

Faloney passed for 330 yards and two touchdown passes in the game.

50th Grey Cup

December 1-2, 1962

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Winnipeg (28) vs. Hamilton (27)

Did you know?

To this day, the 50th Grey Cup, is the only Grey Cup to be played over two days due to heavy fog which led the game to be nicknamed, The Fog Bowl.

Grey Cup, is the only Grey Cup to be played over two days due to heavy fog which led the game to be nicknamed, The Fog Bowl. Play was suspended by Commissioner Syd Halter with 9:29 remaining in the fourth quarter due to the fog.

In the continuation of the game on the next day, there was no scoring, despite clear conditions.

Winnipeg’s Leo Lewis was named the game’s MVP on the strength of creating three touchdowns, three different ways:

– Rushed for a touchdown

– Caught a passing touchdown

– Threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Hal Ledyard

This was Winnipeg’s fourth Grey Cup in five years, with all their wins coming against Hamilton. It would be Winnipeg’s last Grey Cup until 1984.

51st Grey Cup

November 30, 1963

Site: Empire Stadium

Hamilton (21) vs. BC Lions (10)

Did you know?

The 51st Grey Cup was the first Grey Cup appearance for the BC Lions – 10 years into existence.

Grey Cup was the first Grey Cup appearance for the BC Lions – 10 years into existence. BC became the first team to play at home in the championship game since 1952.

The game featured a controversial sequence involving DL Angelo Mosca and RB Willie Fleming, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards that season. Mosca hit Fleming, injuring him and Fleming would not return to the game.

The game was dominated by Hamilton’s defence, they built a 21-3 lead by early in the third quarter.

Bernie Faloney connected with Hal Patterson for a 70-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The Lions did not score a touchdown until the final two minutes of the game.

52nd Grey Cup

November 28, 1964

Site: Exhibition Stadium

BC Lions (34) vs. Hamilton (24)

Did you know?

After a difficult game a year earlier, BC was able to get even with Hamilton. There were two pivotal plays that led to BC’s victory:

– Already leading 7-0 in the second quarter, BC lined up for a short field goal attempt. Canadian backup quarterback, Pete Ohler, came into the game as the holder. When the ball was snapped, he bobbled the ball and while being dragged down by a defender, he found Ben Harmon for the 8-yard touchdown strike.

– Early in the game BC had a key injury to RB, Bob Swift. He is replaced by defensive back Bill Munsey. Munsey went on to rush for a touchdown and record six tackles, including arguably one of the best defensive plays in a Grey Cup. On the last play of the third quarter Hamilton fumbles the ball, BC’s Dick Faults kicked the ball intentionally forward (dribble) and Munsey picked up the loose ball and ran it in 65 yards to make it 34-8. Munsey scored an offensive and defensive touchdown in the game.

The Tiger-Cats put on a furious comeback that fell short, outscoring the Lions 18-0 for the remainder of the game.

This marked the first Grey Cup victory for the BC Lions.

53rd Grey Cup

November 27, 1965

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Hamilton (22) vs. Winnipeg (16)

Did you know?

Hamilton was making their fifth consecutive Grey Cup appearance and their eighth in nine years.

It was again a game of payback with Hamilton finally defeating Winnipeg after four consecutive losses to the Blue Bombers in Grey Cup games.

Winds were up to 50 MPH/80 KMH, forcing Winnipeg to concede three safeties. Oddly, those six points were the margin of victory for the Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton only completed two passes all game, but one was a 69-yard score when QB Joe Zuger found RB Willie Bethea.

No Tiger-Cat wide receiver caught a ball in the game.

Winds were so strong that Winnipeg Ed Ulmer average only 27.5 yards despite one kick of 78 yards WITH the wind.

The defensive star of the game was Hamilton John Barrow who racked up nine tackles, one fumble recovery and a sack.

54th Grey Cup

November 26, 1966

Site: Empire Stadium

Saskatchewan (29) vs. Ottawa (14)

Did you know?

This was the first Grey Cup victory for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and their second meeting against the Rough Riders in the championship game. They first met in 1951 where Ottawa won, 21-14.

Ottawa scored on their first possession of the game. Russ Jackson hit Whit Tucker for a 61-yard touchdown. The duo did it again in the second quarter, this time with an 85-yard major to help tie the game at the half 14-14.

The green and white captured their first Grey Cup with a convincing fourth quarter – outscoring Ottawa 15-0.

In the fourth quarter, George Reed went over the 100-yard rushing mark and finished with 23 carries for 133 yards, capping the victory with a 31-yard run for a touchdown.

Tucker finished the game with four catches for 174 yards.

Saskatchewan did not commit a turnover in the game, the first club in the recorded statistical history to do so (since 1952). No other club would match that feat until 1988.

55th Grey Cup

December 2, 1967

Site: Lansdowne Stadium

Hamilton (24) vs. Saskatchewan (1)

Did you know?

The Grey Cup returned to Ottawa for the first time since 1940.

The game was played in very cold conditions (-5 Celsius with 15 MPH winds) which limited total net offence to under 400 yards (combined).

Hamilton met the defending champs, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, however, the Ticats dominated the game.

Joe Zuger was named the game’s MVP after passing for 164 yards, rushing for a score and punting 17 times (45-yard average).

Hamilton’s defence intercepted Ron Lancaster three times in the game and added three sacks.

George Reed rushed for 91 yards in the game.

Special teams played a big role in the game, highlighted by a total of 30 punts between the clubs.

56th Grey Cup

November 30, 1968

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Ottawa (24) vs. Calgary (21)

Did you know?

The 56th Grey Cup featured Ottawa beating a western team for the first time since 1960.

Grey Cup featured Ottawa beating a western team for the first time since 1960. The game was close throughout with Calgary leading 14-11 after three quarters of play. Ottawa stormed back in the fourth quarter on the foundation of two pivotal offensive plays:

– An 80-yard touchdown run from Vic Washington

– A 70-yard touchdown reception by Margen Adkins from Russ Jackson

Ottawa held off a late rally by Calgary in the final minutes to win their sixth Grey Cup.

Washington was the offensive star in the game, registering 128 yards rushing and was named MVP.

57th Grey Cup

November 30, 1969

Site: The Autostade

Ottawa (29) vs. Saskatchewan (11)

Did you know?

This was the first Grey Cup played in The Autostade in Montreal, the second ever in the city.

The game featured a rematch of the 1966 Grey Cup with Ottawa winning this time around.

Russ Jackson ended his Canadian Football League career on a high note as the game’s MVP. Jackson set a Grey Cup record (which is yet to be matched) with four touchdown passes, two of which went to long-time teammate Ron Stewart.

Stewart only caught two passes in the game, however they both went for touchdowns (80 and 32 yards).

This was Frank Claire’s fifth Grey Cup victory as a head coach and was his last.

Ottawa overcame a 9-0 deficit after one quarter. They went on to outscore Saskatchewan 29-2 in the final three quarters.

