REDBLACKS ink American LB Micah Awe

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have agreed to a contract with American linebacker Micah Awe, the team announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old has played three seasons in the Canadian Football League, spending time with the BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts over that span.

In 2019, Awe was on pace for the most productive season of his career, posting 44 tackles, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble through the first 10 games of the year. But an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

Awe had signed a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last off-season, be he did not make an appearance for the team due to the cancelled 2020 season. He was released by the team on Jan. 18.

The Texas Tech product was undrafted in 2016, but he had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

In 35 career CFL contests, Awe has 129 tackles, 25 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

The team also announced that the team has signed Adam Auclair.

The Quebec City native played eight games in 2019 for l’Université Laval, while recording 41 tackles. Auclair won the 2017 Presidents’ Trophy winner as U SPORTS Outstanding Defensive Player and was named on the 2017 U SPORTS All-Canadian.

Drafted sixth overall by Ottawa in 2020, Auclair joined the likes of Alex Fontana, Nolan MacMillan, Antoine Pruneau, Alex Mateas, Jason Lauzon-Seguin, Mark Korte and Evan Johnson as first-round draft selections of the REDBLACKS.