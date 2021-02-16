Lions add three including Maurice Harris

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed three Americans including WR Maurice Harris, WR Jimmie Robinson and RB Reginald Corbin, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harris suited up in 28 games over three seasons (2016-18) with the Washington Football Team and recorded a total of 40 receptions for 432 yards and one touchdown, a highlight-reel, one-handed grab against the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. In 42 games over four seasons (2012-15) with the University of California Golden Bears, Harris caught 81 passes for 1,009 yards and ten majors.



Robinson, a native of St. Augustine, Florida moves north after splitting his college career between Mercer and Bethune-Cookman. After transferring to BC-U for 2018 and 2019, Robinson recorded 2,887 all-purpose yards, 1,598 of those coming in the return game, eight touchdowns and earned FCS All-American honours in his senior year.

Corbin enjoyed a very solid career at the University of Illinois. In 44 games over four seasons (2016-19), Corbin rushed for 2,361 yards- the 12th-highest total in school history- and 18 touchdowns on 375 total carries. Corbin also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and scored a career-best nine majors as a junior. His ten total scrimmage plays of over 50 yards all came against Big Ten competition.