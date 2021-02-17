Als add four Americans to their roster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed four Americans, in linebacker Kentrell Brothers, defensive back Reggie Floyd, kicker Matt Mengel and running back Juwan Washington.

Brothers (six-foot-one, 242 pounds) was drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, playing 51 games with the NFL team, racking up 55 tackles, mainly on special teams. The 28-year-old Guthrie, OK native had previously played for the University of Missouri Tigers, where he was named a first team All-SEC and second team All-American in 2015. During that season, he amassed 152 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 12 games. He registered 357 tackles in 51 games with the Tigers.

Floyd (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) played safety for the Virginia Tech University Hokies where he recorded 230 tackles and five interceptions, on top of forcing two fumbles in 51 games, including 36 as a starter. The 22-year-old Manassas, VA native took part in the Arizona Cardinals training camp in 2020.

Mengel (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) was a member of the Conquerors of the Spring Football League last fall, helping the team win the championship as he kicked a 55-yard field goal in the win. The Harbor City, CA native played collegiately with the UCLA Bruins. In two seasons, the 27-year-old kicker maintained a 40.1-yard average on punts, forcing opponents to start their offensive drives inside their 20-yard line 35 times on 113 punts.

Washington (five-foot-seven, 190 pounds) cumulated 2,699 rushing yards on 531 carries, while scoring 25 majors in 45 games over four seasons with the San Diego State University Aztecs. The 24-year-old Fort Worth, TX native also made 33 catches good for 284 yards and three touchdowns. The speedster also handled kickoff return duties, racking up 1,013 yards and three majors on 43 returns.