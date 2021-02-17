Bombers add receiver/returner Quadree Henderson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver/returner Quadree Henderson.

Henderson (five-foot-eight, 190 pounds, Pittsburgh, Sept. 12, 1996 in Wilmington, DE) has spent the past few seasons in the NFL, seeing action in five games with the New York Giants as their primary returner in 2018. He has also spent time on the practice rosters of the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers (2018 and 2019 to 2020) and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Henderson was an All-American in 2016, leading the FBS with 1,166 total return yards. He was also named second team All-ACC in 2017 when he led the Panthers with 1,204 all-purpose yards. During three years at Pitt, he amassed 98 carries for 887 yards, 45 catches for 473 yards and 13 total touchdowns (seven kick return touchdowns).