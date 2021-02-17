EE Football Team signs seven of its 2020 CFL draft picks

EDMONTON – The EE Football Team has signed seven members of its 2020 CFL Draft class. American defensive lineman Deonte Holden (NC State) has also been signed. Seventh-round-pick (57th overall) OL Nicholas Summach will be returning to the University of Saskatchewan to complete his eligibility.

Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (Round 1, fourth overall, OL) started as a true freshman at Buffalo and in four seasons from 2016 to 2019 appeared in 47 games (40 starts) at guard. In 2019, the Bulls’ offensive line earned an honourable mention for the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the top-15 offensive lines in the NCAA.

Alain Pae (Round 2, 13th overall, DL) moved to Canada to attend the University of Ottawa in 2017 where he appeared in eight games, recording 25.5 tackles and six quarterback sacks. He was named to the OUA conference all-rookie team. In his home country, Czech Republic, Pae played for the Prague Lions and in two seasons he recorded 46 total tackles, five quarterback sacks, and eight quarterback pressures.

Malik Tyne (Round 3, 24th overall, LB) attended Towson University from 2015 to 2019 and appeared in 43 games, recording 75 total tackles, 8.5 quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Oludotun Aketepe (Round 4, 31st overall, DB) attended Guelph from 2016 to 2019, appearing in 26 games recording 87.5 total tackles, two quarterback sacks and eight interceptions, including one for a touchdown. He was named a second-team OUA all-star in 2019.

Chris Gangarossa (Round 6, 50th overall, OL) attended Wagner from 2016 to 2018, appearing in 29 games for the Seahawks including 10 starts at left tackle during the 2019 season.

Rossini Sandjong (Round 7, 59th overall, DL) attended York from 2016 to 2019, appearing in 33 games recording 115 total tackles, 14.5 quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was named first-team OUA all-star in 2019, second-team OUA all-star in 2018 and all-rookie OUA team in 2016.

Mitch Raper (Round 8, 68th overall, RB) attended Carleton from 2017 to 2019, appearing in 25 games and recording 11 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Holden attended NC State, playing for the Wolfpack from 2016 to 2019. The defensive lineman played in 29 games, recording 51 total tackles and six sacks in his college career.