Riders sign OL Chidi Okeke, release four others

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Chidi Okeke and have released four other players.

National defensive back Shamar Busby, American offensive linemen Lanard Bonner and Devon Johnson and American defensive lineman Kelcy Quarles have been released, while American wide receiver Artavis Scott has accepted a coaching opportunity and has retired as a player.

Okeke (six-foot-five, 315 pounds) signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before going on to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs and on the Miami Dolphins practice roster.

Prior to his time with the NFL, Okeke played two seasons at Tennessee State University (2017 and 2018) after transferring from Louisiana State University. As a Fighting Tiger he played in all 20 games, starting in 19 at left tackle. In his final collegiate season, the 24-year-old helped lead the offensive unit to an average of 431.3 yards per game, a 105 yard per game increase in total yardage from previous season. He went on to be named Phil Steele All-OVC First Team and All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team.

At LSU he played nine games, mostly on special teams, after redshirting as a freshman. Okeke had never played football until his family came to the United States from Nigeria in 2013.