Bombers add two Americans to roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive tackle Ricky Walker and American defensive back Christian Angulo, the team announced on Friday.

Walker (6-2, 295, Virginia Tech, April 18, 1996 in Newport News, VA) was in camp in 2019 with Dallas and in 2020 with Cleveland. He was also with Tampa of the XFL during their season. Walker played four years at Virginia Tech, finishing with 31 starts and 50 games played. He tallied 127 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Angulo (6-2, 190, Hampton, February 17, 1997 in Coral Gables, FL) spent his first four collegiate seasons at Cincinnati, before transferring to Hampton for his final season. He immediately earned a starting role at cornerback and went on to compile 18 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 pass breakups (fifth in the FCS). He signed with the New York Giants after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, however was released after training camp. Following his release from the Giants, Angulo spent time on the practice rosters of the 49ers and Colts during the 2020 NFL season.