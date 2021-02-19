Riders add quarterback Luke Falk

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Luke Falk, the team announced on Friday.

Falk joins the Roughriders after spending two seasons in the NFL. Falk played three games, starting in two for the New York Jets in 2019, completing 47 passes for 416 yards. The 26-year-old was selected in the sixth round, 199th overall, by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, playing in four pre-season games. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

The Utah native spent five collegiate seasons at Washington State University after making the team as a walk-on in 2013. He went on to play 43 career games, earning 14,486 yards passing and averaging 327.6 yards per game, 7.1 yards per pass and throwing 119 touchdowns.

Falk’s exceptional college career is highlighted by several record-breaking moments. He is ranked eighth all-time in passing yards in NCAA Division 1 history. He set the Pac-12 Conference and WSU career records for passing yards (14,486), total offence (14,086), passing touchdowns (119), pass completions (357), pass attempts (534) and total plays (2,306) and WSU records with 30 300-yard games and seven career fourth-quarter comeback wins. He is a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection and took home the Burlsworth Trophy in 2017, which is awarded to America’s top former walk-on.

In addition, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:

