Riders ink running back Ralph Webb

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Ralph Webb, the team announced on Tuesday.

Webb comes to the Riders after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018. He played in four pre-season games for the Pats, rushing for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as making five receptions for 28 yards and a TD. He went on to spend time on the practice rosters of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Webb was selected by the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in the 2020 XFL Draft.

A celebrated college running back, the Florida native spent four seasons at Vanderbilt playing in 49 games and making 49 consecutive starts. He rushed for a career 4,178 yards and 32 touchdowns and added 572 yards receiving and another three touchdowns. He left college as Vanderbilt’s all-time rushing leader and with the sixth-most rushing yards of any player in SEC history. Webb was named to the watchlists for the Doak Walker Award (for top running back in college football) and Maxwell Award (for best all-around college football player) in 2017, Second-Team All-SEC by the Coaches and Associated Press in 2016, and Third-Team All-SEC as a sophomore.