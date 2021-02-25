Grey Cup games from 1970’s now available on Grey Cup on Demand Portal

TORONTO — Grey Cup games from the 1970’s are now available on the Grey Cup on Demand Portal powered by Mark’s, the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced. The third installment includes ten games from the 1970’s including Marv Levy’s run with the Montreal Alouettes, Tony Gabriel’s ‘The Catch” and the beginning of the Edmonton’s dynasty.

65 Grey Cup games will be available from the 1940's to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary. Below are the games that were released on Thursday.

GREY CUP GAMES AVAILABLE IN THE THIRD INSTALLMENT

58TH Grey Cup

November 28, 1970

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Montreal (23) vs. Calgary (10)

Did you know?

Montreal wins their first championship since 1949 and the fourth Grey Cup victory by a Montreal based team.

Alouettes QB, Sonny Wade, starred in the game. With just over four minutes left in the game, he hit Garry Lefebvre for a 10-yard score to seal the game. Wade passed for 159 yards and punted 12 times. Wade won the first of three Grey Cup MVP awards.

Montreal running back Moses Densen rushed for 66 yards and threw a touchdown pass in the game.

Each team had a player record multiple interceptions; Calgary’s Frank Andruski and Montreal’s Al Phaneuf.

Calgary had a hard time creating any offence against the stout Montreal defence. The Stampeders recorded 170 net yards in the game.

Mark Kosmos recorded eight tackles and a sack for Montreal.

The Alouettes defence forced five turnovers in the contest.

59TH Grey Cup

November 28, 1971

Site: Empire Stadium

Calgary (14) vs. Toronto (11)

Did you know?

The Grey Cup returned to Vancouver for the sixth time on a rainy, wet field.

Calgary redeemed their loss from the previous year, despite only gaining 219 net yards.

This was the Argonauts’ first Grey Cup appearance since they won in 1952 (a span of 19 years).

The key play in the game, came in the fourth quarter when the Argonauts were driving down the field and Toronto’s Leon McQuay slipped and fumbled on Calgary’s 12-yard line. Reggie Holmes recovered the ball for Calgary.

Perhaps an even stranger play occurred late in the game, when inexplicitly Toronto’s Harry Abofs kicked a loose ball out of bounds on purpose, resulting in Calgary getting possession of the football.

This Grey Cup was Joe Theismann’s only Grey Cup appearance while playing in the CFL. He later moved on to the NFL.

Calgary led the entire game despite not scoring in the second half.

60TH Grey Cup

December 3, 1972

Site: Ivor Wynne Stadium

Hamilton (13) vs. Saskatchewan (10)

Did you know?

The 60 th Grey Cup was the first Grey Cup in Hamilton since 1944.

Grey Cup was the first Grey Cup in Hamilton since 1944. The game continued the trend of low scoring games in the 1970’s with only 23 points scored in the Grey Cup game. That was the second lowest total in a Grey Cup game.

This game was won by a home team for the first time since 1952.

The Tiger-Cats were led by quarterback Chuck Ealy who rushed for 63 rushing yards and passed for another 291 yards; including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dave Fleming in the first quarter.

A key factor in the game was Hamilton’s second half defence who forced six kicks and one turnover in Saskatchewan’s seven possessions.

The game featured a walk-off 34-yard field goal by Ian Sunter – the only scoring in the second half.

Al Brenner led the Ticats’ defence with seven tackles and an interception. During that season Brenner set the record for most interceptions in a season with 15. A record that still stands today.

Riders QB Ron Lancaster passed for 243 yards and a touchdown, while running back George Reed rushed for 93 yards.

61st Grey Cup

November 25, 1973

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Ottawa (22) vs. Edmonton (18)

Did you know?

For the third-straight year, the Grey Cup was settled by a margin of four points.

The game was played in very windy conditions at Exhibition Stadium with a crowd of 36,475.

Ottawa won the Grey Cup for the third time in six years.

Edmonton made their first appearance in the Championship game since 1960. It kicked off a streak of three consecutive appearances.

Ottawa’s defensive tackle, Charlie Brandon was named MVP in the game – a rare defensive player to win the honour.

Edmonton tied a record with eight fumbles in the game, Ottawa forcing five of them.

Ottawa kicker, Gerry Organ notched a pair of field goals and converts in the game.

62nd Grey Cup

November 24, 1974

Site: Empire Stadium

Montreal (20) vs. Edmonton (7)

Did you know?

The 1974 Grey Cup started another Edmonton vs. Montreal trend. This game was the first of five meetings over the next six years.

Alouettes head coach, Marv Levy won his first of two Grey Cups with Montreal.

The final 12 points in the game all came from Don Sweet field goals as they shutout Edmonton in the second half.

Sonny Wade was named MVP in the game. It was his second time achieving this honour and he was the first player to win multiple times. In this game, he did so by coming off the bench to replace Jimmy Jones.

Montreal’s defence held Edmonton to 42 net yards in a span of 16 possessions, 15 of which were two-and-outs.

“Ordinary Superstar” Johnny Rogers was held to -3 yards rushing, however caught four passes for 67 yards.

63rd Grey Cup

November 23, 1975

Site: McMahon Stadium

Edmonton (9) vs. Montreal (8)

Did you know?

The 63 rd Grey Cup was the first time Calgary hosted the championship game.

Grey Cup was the first time Calgary hosted the championship game. On a frigid day (-10 degrees Celsius), Edmonton would get even from the year before.

The 63 rd Grey Cup is the only modern-day Grey Cup game that did not have a touchdown scored. All points were scored by kickers.

Grey Cup is the only modern-day Grey Cup game that did not have a touchdown scored. All points were scored by kickers. It still stands as the lowest scoring Grey Cup game since 1950.

Montreal drove 76 yards in four plays to set up the opportunity to take the lead. That drive, again, was led by Sonny Wade, who came into the game in relief of Jimmy Jones.

Late in the fourth quarter, with Edmonton leading 9-7, Wade replaced Jones and they drove down the field to set up a field-goal to take the lead. With 45 seconds left, Montreal lined up for a 19-yard field goal attempt. The snap was bobbled at first, then pinned, and Don Sweet missed wide, scoring a rouge on the play.

64th Grey Cup

November 28, 1976

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Ottawa (23) vs. Saskatchewan (20)

Did you know?

This Grey Cup was the most attended at the time with 53,000+ at Exhibition Stadium.

In 1976, Ottawa won for the fourth time in nine years, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Ottawa built a 10-point lead on a 79-yard punt return from Bill Hatanaka. However, Saskatchewan scored 17 unanswered points to secure the 17-10 lead at the half.

Saskatchewan was led by Hall of Famer, Ron Lancaster, in his final appearance in the Grey Cup. Number 23 passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Tony Gabriel was the star of the contest recording seven catches for 124 yards, none as important as his final reception. With 20 seconds left to play and Saskatchewan up 20-16, game MVP Tom Clements found Gabriel for the 24-yard score to put Ottawa out in front. This moment is remembered as ‘The Catch.’

Cleveland Vann was seemingly everywhere with 14 tackles for the Roughriders.

65th Grey Cup

November 27, 1977

Site: Olympic Stadium

Montreal (41) vs. Edmonton (6)

Did you know?

This was the first Grey Cup game at Olympic Stadium with a record crowd of 68,205.

Montreal dominated the 65 th Grey Cup from start to finish with Don Sweet and Sonny Wade playing key roles.

Grey Cup from start to finish with Don Sweet and Sonny Wade playing key roles. Wade passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns as well as punted eight times with a 40.3-yard average.

Sweet set a Grey Cup record with six field goals in the game.

Defensively, Junior Ah You had five tackles and three sacks. Vernon Parry made two interceptions for Montreal, including a record 74-yard interception return.

This was Marv Levy’s final game in the CFL.

It matched the 1945 Grey Cup for the greatest margin of victory in a Grey Cup game.

66th Grey Cup

November 26, 1978

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Edmonton (20) vs. Montreal (13)

Did you know?

The 66 th Grey Cup was the first of five-straight Grey Cup victories for Edmonton coached by Hall of Famer, Hugh Campbell.

Grey Cup was the first of five-straight Grey Cup victories for Edmonton coached by Hall of Famer, Hugh Campbell. Edmonton defeated Montreal to avenge the 35-point loss a year earlier.

The game featured the kickers yet again. This time with Edmonton’s Dave Cutler making four field goals and a convert for 14 points. Don Sweet made both of his field-goal attempts as well.

In -5 degrees Celsius conditions, neither team reached 200 net yards.

Quarterback Tom Wilkinson was named MVP despite only passing for 119 yards.

Montreal rallied from a 17-3 deficit, but Cutler sealed the game with a 25-yard field goal.

67th Grey Cup

November 25, 1979

Site: Olympic Stadium

Edmonton (17) vs. Montreal (9)

Did you know?

The game returned to Olympic Stadium for the second time in three years and reached an attendance of 65,113.

Edmonton quarterback duties were shared by Warren Moon and Tom Wilkinson, who each threw a touchdown pass.

Montreal’s David Green was named MVP in a rare losing effort. He rushed for 147 yards as well as adding 30 receiving yards.

Edmonton’s defence sacked Joe Barnes seven times in the game.

Wally Buono recorded four tackles and punted eight times in his final Grey Cup appearance.

Below is the publishing schedule for the Grey Cup On Demand Portal powered by Mark’s. New games will be released every two weeks between January 28th to April 22nd.