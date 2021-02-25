Ricky Collins Jr. announces his retirement

TORONTO — Free-agent receiver Ricky Collins Jr. announced his retirement on Thursday afternoon.

The 28-year-old has been in the CFL through the last four seasons, coming in with Saskatchewan in 2016, jumping to BC in 2018 and spending the 2019 season in Edmonton. The Edmonton Football Team released him on Jan. 31, just ahead of the free agent market opening up on Feb. 9.

That 2019 season in Edmonton was Collins’ best of the four statistically. He posted 1,103 yards on 78 catches, with three touchdowns. He has 186 catches for 2,434 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.