Saskatchewan inks American DB Kentrell Brice

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Kentrell Brice, the team announced on Monday.

Brice joins the Green and White after five NFL seasons. He entered the NFL in 2016 after signing with the Green Bay Packer as an undrafted free agent, playing in 36 career games and making 94 tackles, one sack, six passes defended, and one interception. After three seasons as a Packer, Brice went on to spend time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals (2020). He was also selected by the Seattle Dragons in the 2020 XFL Draft.

The Ruston, Louisiana native spent four collegiate seasons at his hometown college, Louisiana Tech. Brice played in 50 games as a Bulldog, making 210 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, five sacks, three interceptions, 16 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was the top tackler and made the most forced fumbles on his team as a junior. As a senior in 2015 he was an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention.