Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

REDBLACKS ink American OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty, the club announced on Wednesday.

The six-foot-five, 330-pound offensive tackle signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Bushell-Beatty played for the St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Renegades in the XFL before joining the Panthers earlier this off-season.

In college, Bushell-Beatty was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Wolverines, becoming an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018. In all, he played in 33 games as either a special teams contributor or offensive lineman with 18 starts, 17 at right tackle and one at left tackle.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!