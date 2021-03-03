REDBLACKS ink American OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty, the club announced on Wednesday.

The six-foot-five, 330-pound offensive tackle signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Bushell-Beatty played for the St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Renegades in the XFL before joining the Panthers earlier this off-season.

In college, Bushell-Beatty was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Wolverines, becoming an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018. In all, he played in 33 games as either a special teams contributor or offensive lineman with 18 starts, 17 at right tackle and one at left tackle.