Riders sign DB Deiondre’ Hall

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Deiondre’ Hall.

Hall (six-foot-two, 205 pounds) was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and comes to the Riders with three seasons of NFL experience. Hall played two seasons with the Bears before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He has played 23 career games, making 13 tackles, three passes defended and one interception. He spent a portion of 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The South Carolina native played in 51 games, starting in 45 over four collegiate seasons at the University of Northern Iowa. As a senior he made 82 tackles, a career-high six interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns — six tackles for a loss and four pass breakups, earning him invites to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. As a junior in 2014, Hall’s five interceptions ranked first in the Missouri Valley Conference. Hall also spent time on special teams as a returner, earning 313 yards (20.9 average) on 15 career kickoffs and 5 punt returns for 39 yards.