Dwayne Johnson reflects on the CFL’s impact on his life

At the end of an eventful day, Dwayne Johnson took a moment to reflect.

The entrepreneur, actor, former pro-wrestler and once upon a brief time Calgary Stampeder looked back on the earliest days of his journey with some bittersweet fondness and zero regret.

“As an owner of the XFL, our discussions with the CFL have been very exciting. There’s a real pulse here because you can feel the unique opportunity we can potentially create together,” he wrote.

“Wherever it all leads, I can tell you this one is personal to me and is driven by all my passion – because me being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that happened. It set me on a path that years later would lead me right back to the league.”